Belichick, top Alabama prospects among pro day spectators

"I didn't have a good combine, not like I wanted to," Ridley said. "But I'm very happy right now. I know that I'm going to be in a great position and I'm going to be all right."

He wanted to show on pro day "that I can come out here and win and catch the ball and get up field and make plays. I just want to let them know that I can run routes. I'm going to get open."

Ridley reminded Sims of his own favourite target at Alabama, Amari Cooper of the Oakland Raiders.

"I see that he's got speed," the former Tide quarterback said. "When I saw Calvin running down that field, I thought I saw No. 9."

Center Bradley Bozeman got his first chance to perform for NFL scouts since he didn't get a combine invite. He bench-pressed 225 pounds 27 times and showed off for NFL types a slimmed-down 6-foot-5, 296-pound frame, down 32 pounds from the season.

"They have their doubts about my athleticism or whatever, but I think I make up for that with my on-the-field ability and just all the intangibles that I bring to the table," Bozeman said.

The upcoming quarterback competition between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa was another hot topic in post-workout media interviews.

Hurts is a two-year starter but Tagovailoa led the Tide to a comeback overtime win in the national title game .

Saban has indicated he might look at playing both quarterbacks next season, and both Sims and Ridley like the idea.

"They're going to find some way to get both those great football players to be playing and helping this team," Ridley predicted.

Sims said their different playing styles present preparation challenges for defences. But he figures his old coach will make it work.

"Coach Saban, he's the GOAT so he's going to make sure we do the right thing," he said.

