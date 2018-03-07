Hurricanes vs Crusaders highlight of Super Rugby's Round 4

"Our forwards probably carried reasonably well but it definitely made a big difference having (flyhalf Beauden Barrett) back running the ship and finding that kick space," May said.

The Crusaders' concerns are less about how they are playing than who is playing.

Flyhalf Richie Mo'unga, who broke into the All Blacks last season, has seen his progress halted briefly after suffering a broken jaw in last weekend's win over the Stormers. He joins a host of All Blacks — captain Kieran Read, props Joe Moody and Owen Franks and winger Israel Dagg — on the Crusaders' injury list.

Barrett will also play his 100th Super Rugby match on Saturday and Crusaders assistant coach, former Ireland No. 10, said the All Blacks star is a major threat.

"He's probably nearly redefined No. 10 play," O'Gara said. "Dan Carter was obviously and still is the best 10 in the world, overall for decades. But Beauden Barrett is very exciting and could potentially go on to challenge him for that title. So when you speak of him in that class, by God is he up there."

In other matches in the weekend's fourth round, the Dunedin-based Highlanders host the Stormers and will hope to stay unbeaten after winning their only match to date, against the Auckland-based Blues. The Melbourne Rebels will also try to keep their unprecedented winning start to the season alive when they play the ACT Brumbies. The Rebels have never before started a season with the back-to-back wins they have achieved this season over the Reds and Sunwolves.

The Reds face the Bulls in Brisbane, the Sharks host the Sunwolves and the Lions face the Blues, who are desperate for a win after losses to the Highlanders and Chiefs. The Jaguares are at home to the New South Wales Waratahs.

By Steve McMorran, The Associated Press