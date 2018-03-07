OHL Roundup: Firebirds down Otters 7-4

ERIE, Pa. — Connor Roberts and Hunter Holmes each scored twice as the Flint Firebirds downed the Erie Otters 7-4 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Ty Dellandrea had a goal and two assists and Riley McCourt and Ethan Keppen also scored for Flint (19-39-5). Jack Wismer had three helpers.

Owen Headrick, Kyle Maksimovich, Emmett Sproule and Gera Poddubnyi supplied the offence for the Otters.

Firebirds goaltender Luke Cavallin turned away 27 shots. Erie's Daniel Murphy made 26 saves.