Oregon beats Washington State 64-62 in overtime

Oregon had a 20-win regular season and a winning record in the Pac-12, yet still is considered a fringe NCAA Tournament bubble team.

The Ducks need a good run in the conference tournament, possibly all the way to the title game.

The first step there was the second game against Washington State in six days. The Cougars won that game 78-76 behind a superb all-around game by Flynn.

Oregon's push didn't get off to a very good start. The Ducks missed their first six shots and didn't score in the opening 5:15.

Oregon continued to clang — 4 for 15 — and Washington State started to find the range after a slow start, building a 10-point lead.

The Cougars lost the range after that, going scoreless over the final 4:16 to allow the Ducks to keep within 24-17 at halftime despite shooting 7 of 24.

"There was never any flow to our offence," Altman said. "When we didn't execute anything, we looked really bad. Guys just dribbling, trying to make something for themselves. The ball movement just wasn't there.

Oregon's struggles carried into the second half. The Ducks opened 2 for 11 from the floor and trailed by 11 in the early going.

Oregon kept the Cougars within reach behind its defence — more than 4 scoreless minutes — and pulled within 34-33 after going on a 12-2 run.

It was a back-and-forth duel from there.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State played a gritty game in its finale, particularly on defence, but came up one play short.

Oregon kept itself in an ugly game with its defence, finding a way to win and keep its slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

UP NEXT

Washington State's season is over.

Oregon will play No. 3 seed Utah in Thursday's quarterfinals.

By John Marshall, The Associated Press