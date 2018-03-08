Fit-again Jesus facing tough task to dislodge Aguero at City

Jesus might have to bide his time now, which would be frustrating for the Brazilian after his recent time out of the team with knee ligament damage and the fact that he will be looking to impress Brazil coach Tite with only three months to go before the World Cup in Russia.

"It's important he played 90 minutes," Guardiola said of Jesus. "He felt he needed rhythm — when you are out for a long time, you need rhythm to come back and for his confidence it will be good."

There's clearly been a shift in the battle for striker supremacy between Aguero and Jesus.

It was around this time last year that Guardiola wondered out loud to reporters what might have been for City had Jesus been fit and available all season.

Jesus had officially joined City from Palmeiras in January, therefore missing the first half of the season. Then, after a promising first few games in which he managed to quickly supplant Aguero, he broke his foot and was ruled out for three months.

"I always have that thing in my mind," Guardiola posed in April, when City was long out of the Premier League title race and guaranteed to finish the season without a trophy, "what would have happened if we'd had Gabriel Jesus all season?"

They were hardly words to boost Aguero's self-belief but the Argentina striker has won over Guardiola.

He has scored 30 goals in all competitions this season and is on course for his most prolific campaign yet for the club, beating last season's haul of 33 goals.

At 29, Aguero is fast becoming the all-round striker Guardiola craves. Speculation has constantly swirled around Aguero's future at City with Guardiola now in charge, but the rumours have been quiet of late.

Guardiola has the option of playing Jesus and Aguero together, like he did at the end of last season and at times in the opening months of this season. The imminent return of attacking left back Benjamin Mendy from a long-term injury might increase the possibility of a tactical change to a 3-5-2, enabling Guardiola to fit in both strikers.

For the moment, however, Aguero will likely stay as Guardiola's No. 1 striker, starting with the trip to Stoke in the league on Monday.

Jesus will have to sit and wait.

