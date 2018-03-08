Dhawan leads India past Bangladesh in T20 Tri-Series

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed a half-century to help India beat Bangladesh by six wickets at the Nidahas Twenty20 Tri-Series in Colombo Thursday.

The 32-year-old left-hander posted a career-best 90 in the curtain-raiser against Sri Lanka on Tuesday and was again in good form against Bangladesh as he bludgeoned 55 off 43 deliveries, with five fours and two sixes, to lead his team to 140-4 in 18.4 overs.

Dhawan shared a 68-run stand for the third wicket with Suresh Raina (28), who was dropped on one by Mehidy Hasan.

Raina eventually fell to a Rubel Hossain short ball, caught at square leg with Mehidy this time making no mistake. By then, however, the damage was done.