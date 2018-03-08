Pitt fires coach Kevin Stallings after 2 seasons

PITTSBURGH — The worst season in Pittsburgh basketball history cost head coach Kevin Stallings his job.

Stallings was let go by the university on Thursday, just two days after the Panthers completed an 8-24 season that included an 0-19 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

"I want to express my appreciation to Coach Stallings for his commitment to our program," athletic director Heather Lyke said in a statement. "In moving forward, we have tremendous expectations for our men's basketball program at Pitt and I believe we can achieve great things within the Atlantic Coast Conference and nationally. A national search for the next Pitt head coach will begin immediately."

Stallings went just 24-41 in two years at Pitt after replacing Jamie Dixon in March 2016. The Panthers were a perennial NCAA Tournament team under Dixon but Stallings struggled from the outset.

Pitt finished 16-17 in his first season despite having senior stars Michael Young and Jamel Artis. Stallings restocked the roster heading into this season, bringing in 11 new players. Stallings expected a difficult transition and whatever thin margin for error the Panthers had vanished when senior forward Ryan Luther was lost for the year with a foot injury in December.

Without its most experienced player, Pitt simply couldn't keep up in arguably the nation's toughest conference. Only four of the Panthers' 19 ACC games were decided by less than 10 points, including a 67-64 setback to Notre Dame in the opening round of the ACC tournament that marked their narrowest loss of the season. It also assured Pitt of the second 0-19 mark in conference history. The Panthers were the only team out of the 351 Division I schools to not win a conference game this season.

Stallings defended his approach in the aftermath, stressing he didn't feel he needed to sell the administration on his approach.

"I'm sure comfortable with how we've coached this group and how they responded to us," Stallings said. "How we all held together and supported each other and the one thing I don't have any question about is they've got my back, and I think they know I've got theirs."

Former Pitt athletic director Scott Barnes raised eyebrows two years ago when — after stressing the program needed a "fresh" approach after Dixon left for TCU — he opted to go with Stallings. During the press conference in which he introduced Stallings, Barnes said the common denominator was a shared belief that the Panthers could reach the Final Four.

It's a destination that's never seemed so far away for Pitt.