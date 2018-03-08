Reggie Theus, athletic director out at Cal State Northridge

LOS ANGELES — Reggie Theus is out as men's basketball coach and Brandon Martin has been let go as athletic director at Cal State Northridge. Campus police are investigating an alleged physical altercation between the men.

University President Dianne Harrison says in a statement that the school is "parting ways" with both men. No reason was given and she made no reference to their alleged encounter in her statement.

According to campus police, Theus filed a complaint of battery against Martin on Tuesday. Martin hired Theus for the job.

Chief Anne Glavin says in a statement that the case is being investigated and no further details are being released at this time.

Theus had a 53-105 overall record and a 26-54 mark in the Big West Conference in five years at Northridge. The Matadors finished last in the league three of the previous four years, including a 3-13 mark this season. Theus' son, Reggie Jr., averaged 6.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 30 games as a redshirt senior this season.

Theus, a former UNLV star who played and coached in the NBA, had problems off the court. The school imposed a one-year post-season ban and the NCAA added three years of probation in 2016 after it was discovered that a former director of basketball operations completed online coursework for several players.

Martin had been athletic director since 2013. He played basketball at Southern California and later worked as a senior associate athletic director for the Trojans. He previously worked in Oklahoma's athletic department.

The university is beginning searches for a new coach and athletic director immediately.

