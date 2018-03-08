49ers sign WR Marquise Goodwin to 3-year extension

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a three-year contract extension.

Goodwin had a career year in 2017 after signing a two-year deal with San Francisco and the 49ers rewarded him with a new deal Thursday that keeps him under contract through the 2021 season.

NFL Network reported that Goodwin's new contract is worth $20.3 million with $10 million in guarantees.

The 27-year-old Goodwin set career highs last season with 56 catches for 962 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also won the team's Len Eshmont Award for inspirational and courageous play.