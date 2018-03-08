Punter Lechler re-signs with Texans for 19th pro season

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have signed punter Shane Lechler to a contract extension.

An 18-year veteran, Lechler comes off one of his finest seasons. He led the NFL in punting yards (4,507), finished second in both net punting yards (3,799) and punting average (49.0), and tied for third in total punts (92). He put 32 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Displaying his still-powerful leg, Lechler tied for second in the NFL with six games with a punting average of 50 or more yards.

Lechler, who will be 42 in August, spent the first 13 years of his career with the Oakland Raiders. He is a six-time All-Pro selection (2000, 2003, 2004, 2008-2010), and seven-time Pro Bowl selection (2001, 2004, 2007-2011). In 286 career games, Lechler ranks first in NFL in punting average (47.6), second in punting yards (68,678), second in punts inside the 20 (469), second in net punting yards (56,685), and second in punts (1,444).