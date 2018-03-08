Cal State Fullerton edges Long Beach State 76-74 in Big West

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kyle Allman had 24 points and eight assists, Jackson Rowe added 18 points and Cal State Fullerton held off Long Beach State 76-74 on Thursday in a Big West Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

The fourth-seeded Titans (18-11) have won three of their last four games and move on to a Friday semifinal game.

Rowe's layup gave the Titans a 75-74 lead with 59 seconds left, and Allman split a pair of free throws with 41 seconds remaining to cap the scoring. Long Beach State missed five shots in the final 28 seconds, including a tip-in at the buzzer.

Khalil Ahmad added 14 points and Austen Awosika 10 for the Titans.