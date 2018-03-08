Evans leads Texas Tech to 73-69 win over Texas in Big 12s

"There's still a long road but we have another one tomorrow," Evans said. "We just have to not get too high or too low and get ready for the next one."

The Longhorns, who survived a tough game against Iowa State in the opening round, misfired on their first nine shots, went nearly 6 minutes without a point and allowed the Red Raiders to roar to an early double-digit lead that they maintained much of the first half.

Their lead was still 32-19 with 2 minutes left when Young buried a 3-pointer. Bamba followed with a nice putback, Coleman added a couple of foul shots, and Bamba hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the wing to draw the Longhorns within 35-28 at the break.

"We got off to a rough start," Coleman said, "but as the game got going, we got more comfortable and shots started to fall in our favour."

Texas Tech extended its lead to 12 early in the second half before Young heated up.

The sophomore guard, who averaged 5.2 points coming in, buried a pair of 3-pointers a minute apart to start his onslaught. He added two more 3s in succession a few minutes later, getting fouled on the second and making the free throw to pull the Longhorns within 53-39 with 10:58 to go.

By that point Young had shattered his career high of 14 points, set coincidentally against the Red Raiders last year and matched against Kansas just last month.

"My teammates pushing me to be who I am and do what I do," he said. "Being a fighter."

Texas was still fighting down the stretch, getting within 70-65 after Dylan Osetkowski's basket with just under a minute to play. But when they got the ball back off a turnover, Young missed his open layup, and that allowed the Red Raiders to put the game away from the foul line.

BIG PICTURE

Texas felt good about its NCAA Tournament hopes after knocking off the Cyclones, but a win over the Red Raiders would have gone a long way toward making Sunday just a little bit more comfortable.

Texas Tech led the regular-season conference race until the final weeks, when Kansas caught up and passed the Red Raiders. They're one step closer to a potential showdown with the Jayhawks in the title game after Kansas advanced to a semifinal against Kansas State.

UP NEXT

Texas heads back to Austin to await its NCAA Tournament fate.

Texas Tech gets ready for Friday night's semifinal.

___

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_top25

By By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press