McDavid, Oilers beat Islanders 2-1 in shootout

EDMONTON — Connor McDavid was a one-man wrecking crew for the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

McDavid tied the game late in the third period, and then added the shootout winner as the Oilers skated away with a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders.

"He just takes over the game when he wants to," Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, who made 30 saves, said of McDavid. "He has that ability on any given night. In a one-goal game, that is who you want on the ice. You know he is going to do something special at some point. He never ceases to amaze."

Edmonton's captain finished with nine shots on net and over 27 minutes of ice time.

Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse agreed that McDavid is sometimes on a level that is hard to match.

"He is such a difference maker," he said. "When we need a big goal, he always seems to get one. Night-in and night-out he is making differences like that."

The Oilers (29-34-4) have won two in a row.

Thomas Hickey opened the scoring for the Islanders (29-29-10), who have lost eight straight — their longest skid in more than four seasons. Christopher Gibson, who made just his second start of the season and was playing in the sixth game of his NHL career, had 35 saves.

"It's a tough way to lose a hockey game, because for the most part we are in control and we are playing good hockey," said Islanders defenceman Brandon Davidson. "It'd be nice to get on a roll, but it's tough one tonight with that bounce."

There was no scoring in the first period, with the Islanders putting nine shots on Talbot and Edmonton sending seven on Gibson.