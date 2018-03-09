Boedker scores on power play in Sharks' 2-0 win over Blues

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Mikkel Boedker knew the Sharks' power play has been fizzling lately. He wasn't about to miss another opportunity.

Boedker scored San Jose's first power-play goal in a month, helping lift the Sharks past the St. Louis Blues 2-0 on Thursday night.

Tomas Hertl added an empty-net goal in the closing seconds, and Martin Jones made 16 saves for the Sharks, who have won three of four. San Jose has also won five of six at home.

"It definitely felt good to get that in the back of the net," Boedker said. "We knew about the opportunities that we'd missed. I think we were 0 for 28, we knew that. We know what's going on. It's just a matter of sticking with it. We have All-Star players in this group that are going to dig us out of the hole."

Jake Allen recorded 34 saves and was the only healthy goalie with NHL experience available to the Blues. Carter Hutton was a late scratch and Ville Husso, who the Blues recalled from the AHL, will join the team in Los Angeles.

"Jake was awesome," Blues coach Mike Yeo said. "It was a tough situation and he responded well. It was the most complete game he's played in a while."

The Blues, losers of eight of their past nine, have had trouble getting the puck into the net lately, with 15 goals over their past nine games, including back-to-back shutouts. Carl Gunnarsson, Dmitri Jaskin, Vince Dunn, Tage Thompson and Vladimir Sobotka all have goalless streaks of at least 10 games.

"The work ethic is there and the defensive focus was there," Yeo said. "It was way too many turnovers. You can't create when you're defending and chasing all night."

By contrast, the Sharks had scored 30 goals over their past nine games, though all had been at even strength. The Sharks had not scored on the power play since Feb. 8, a span of 12 games.

"The boys played really well tonight. It's the way we need to play moving forward," Jones said. "It's a good thing if I'm not getting too many shots."