Furstinger, New Mexico beat Wyoming 85-75 in MWC Tournament

LAS VEGAS — Joe Furstinger scored 15 of his career-high 23 points in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds to help New Mexico beat Wyoming 85-75 on Thursday night in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Troy Simons had 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Antino Jackson scored 11 for third-seeded New Mexico.

The Lobos (17-14) will play No. 7 seed Utah State, which knocked off second-seeded Boise State, in the semifinals on Friday.

Jackson and Anthony Mathis hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 10-1, Furstinger capped a 6-0 spurt that pushed the lead to 13 points with 11 1/2 minutes left in the first half and New Mexico never trailed.