Egyptian sumo wrestler retires after driving without license

TOKYO — Egyptian sumo wrestler Osunaarashi says he will retire to take responsibility for being involved in a car accident while driving without a license.

The 26-year-old Osunaarashi, whose real name is Abdelrahman Shalan, agreed to a request by the Japan Sumo Association to retire following the January accident.

Osunaarashi was the first professional sumo wrestler from Africa. He had already been fined $4,700 by a court over the incident.

The JSA banned sumo wrestlers from driving following past traffic accidents involving wrestlers.