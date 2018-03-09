Cagliari forward Joao Pedro suspended for doping

ROME — Cagliari forward Joao Pedro has been suspended indefinitely after testing positive for a banned substance, becoming the second Serie A player this season to be banned for failing a doping test.

Italy's national anti-doping organization announced the decision on Friday — Joao Pedro's 26th birthday — after the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide was found in his system following Cagliari drawing with Sassuolo 0-0 on Feb. 11.

Joao Pedro signed a new contract at the start of the season but has had a mixed campaign and was suspended for four matches for simulation and stamping on an opponent during a match against Fiorentina at the end of December.

In January, Benevento captain Fabio Lucioni was banned one year for doping after the steroid clostebol was found in a sample taken after his side lost to Torino 1-0 in September.