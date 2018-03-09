Clark faults Marlins for breaking up competitive team

JUPITER, Fla. — Baseball players' union head Tony Clark claims the Marlins' rebuilding decision is different from the ones that led to World Series titles for the Chicago Cubs and Houston because Miami broke up a competitive club.

"Those teams didn't tear themselves down," Clark said Friday. "Those teams went through rough stretches. And then they added, too. When you start with a team that has a number of talented players and you tear that down, it's a different conversation than starting from scratch and building up."

The union has filed grievance two weeks ago against Miami, Pittsburgh, Oakland and Tampa Bay, accusing them of not properly using money received in revenue sharing.

After the Marlins were sold in October to Bruce Sherman's ownership group, the management team headed by former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter traded NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich and Dee Gordon for prospects.