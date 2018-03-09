Houston Texans free agency capsule

HOUSTON TEXANS (4-12)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CBs Johnathan Joseph and Marcus Williams; RBs Alfred Blue, Andre Ellington and Jordan Todman; OTs Chris Clark and Breno Giacomini; Ss Marcus Gilchrist and Eddie Pleasant; G Xavier Su'a-Filo; QBs Tom Savage, Josh Johnson and T.J. Yates; OLB Jelani Jenkins; WR Bruce Ellington.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: ILBs Ben Heeney and Brian Peters; DE Angelo Blackson; WR Cobi Hamilton; C Greg Mancz.

NEEDS: Texans look to have finally found franchise quarterback in Deshaun Watson. Now they need to upgrade offensive line to keep him protected when he returns from knee injury this season. They'll likely let Clark and Su'a-Filo go in attempt to improve with better talent for Watson to play behind. They'll also decide on Savage or Yates to back up Watson, or if they want to look elsewhere after both players struggled with Watson injured. Texans could also be in market for cornerback if they choose not to re-sign 12-year veteran Joseph.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $67.5 million.

