Jacksonville Jaguars free agency capsule

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (12-7)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WRs Allen Robinson, Marqise Lee and Arrelious Benn; CB Aaron Colvin; LBs Paul Posluszny and Lerentee McCray; OL Patrick Omameh; QB Chad Henne; TE Mychal Rivera; S Peyton Thompson; LS Matt Overton.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB Corey Grant; LB Donald Payne.

NEEDS: Offensive help. With futures of wideouts Robinson, Lee and Allen Hurns unclear, Jaguars have to add playmakers to take some burden off second-year RB Leonard Fournette and inconsistent QB Blake Bortles. Jags also have 33-year-old TE Marcedes Lewis entering 13th season and needing to cut back on playing time, so they could have several new faces on that side of ball. Multiple WRs and at least one TE are possibilities in free agency and/or draft. Backup QB also needed. Coach Doug Marrone wants to be run-first team and needs explosive personnel outside to reduce and maybe eliminate eight- and nine-man defensive fronts.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $29 million.

