Ferrari fastest, Mercedes churns out miles as F1 tests end

MONTMELO, Spain — Ferrari ended Formula One preseason testing with the fastest times, while Mercedes ran the most laps over the eight days at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Kimi Raikkonen's lap of 1 minute, 17.221 seconds on Friday came within 0.039 seconds of the unofficial track record set by Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel the previous day.

Both times were set on the fast "hypersoft" tires introduced this season. The track was also resurfaced in January, hindering comparisons to previous times. Times set in testing are not considered official.

Raikkonen said preseason was "pretty positive" for Ferrari, but downplayed his team's lap times.

"Obviously the circuit has changed, we have a new surface so it is difficult to compare," Raikkonen said. "We can only be positive with what we have done and then we will see in some weeks where we are starting off and if we have improved."

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas focused on running race simulations for a second straight day on Friday. Mercedes ended preseason testing with a total of 1037 laps, the most of any team.

Ferrari also showed good reliability, running 925 laps in total.

Hamilton was near the bottom of the time sheets on Friday, just ahead of last-place Lance Stroll of Williams.

Fernando Alonso reeled off late laps to post the third-fastest time of preseason testing, finishing 0.563 seconds slower than Raikkonen.

Alonso's McLaren suffered an oil leak for a second time this week and the team again had to change its new Renault-made engine.