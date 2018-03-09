Woods takes another big step, trails by 2 at Innisbrook

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Tiger Woods put on a show before thousands of fans at the Valspar Championship. Corey Conners settled for a quiet afternoon and the lead.
Gaining momentum with every round, Woods looked sharp Friday with four birdies and kept a clean card at Innisbrook until his last hole. He still shot a 3-under 68 and was two shots out of the lead going into the weekend.
Woods and his army of fans were walking off the course about the time Conners was getting started. The Canadian rookie made three quick birdies until a careless double bogey on No. 4, his 13th hole of the round. He still shot a 69 for his first 36-hole lead.
Paul Casey, Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Palmer and Kelly Kraft joined Woods two shots out of the lead.
By Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Canadian Corey Conners knew Tiger Woods had finished his second round at Innisbrook because he couldn't see him. He was only about 50 yards from the ninth green, but there were too many fans covering every inch of grass, packed in a dozen deep because of Woods.
Woods brought the Valspar Championship to life Friday with his best round of a comeback that is building momentum toward the Masters.
Conners was happy to play a quiet round in the afternoon and wind up with the lead.
The rookie from Listowel, Ont., ran off three birdies before a careless error set him back, and he finished with a 2-under 69 for a two-shot lead going into the weekend. Right on his heels was Woods, who kept a clean card until his final hole and shot 68.
Conners was on the putting green when Woods and his entourage — officials, security, media and stragglers — walked along the edge of the green, in front of another group waiting to tee off on No. 1 and toward the scoring area.
"I definitely saw that," Conners said. "I've seen that the last few days as well. Pretty cool. Hopefully, I can be in a position where I get some followers Sunday."
Until that moment, the closest Conners ever got to Woods was at the Masters three years ago when he watched him on the range. Conners played at Augusta National that year as the U.S. Amateur runner-up.
Being close to him on the leaderboard is an entirely different dynamic.
Conners was at 6-under 136 and will play in the final group with Paul Casey, who had a 68. Woods and Brandt Snedeker (68) will be in the group in front of them, with thousands of fans lining the fairways and surrounding the greens.
"I don't think this will be leading, but at least I'm there with a chance going into the weekend," Woods said when he finished. "Today was a good day."
