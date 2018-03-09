Oriol Servia to run Indy 500 for Scuderia Corsa and Rahal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Oriol Servia will enter the Indianapolis 500 in a joint effort with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Scuderia Corsa, which will be making its IndyCar debut.

Servia will be a teammate on the Honda team with Graham Rahal and defending Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato.

Servia has nine prior starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a career-best finish of fourth in 2012. The Spaniard has raced four times at Indy for Rahal, including last year. Team owner Bobby Rahal cited the veteran leadership and input on setups that Servia can provide.

Los Angeles-based Scuderia Corsa is owned by veteran Ferrari dealer and racer Giacomo Mattioli.