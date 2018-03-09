New F3 championship to start in 2019 on F1 race weekends

Aspiring young drivers will get the chance to race in a new Formula 3 championship featuring on F1 race weekends beginning next year.

The decision to add an F3 race to the existing F1 and F2 series was confirmed after motorsport governing body FIA held a world motorsport council meeting in Geneva on Friday. The Formula One Group has been chosen by FIA to promote the series.

F3 cars will have a single supplier for engines, chassis and tires to be selected by FIA in collaboration with the Formula One Group.

F3 represents an ideal platform for "young drivers working their way up the FIA's single-seater pyramid, which now spans the full spectrum of the discipline from Formula 3 to Formula 2 and Formula 1," the F1 Group said in a statement Friday.

All three race series will be held at the same events, which the F1 Group says will make it "easier than ever for fans to follow the careers of aspiring young drivers" hoping to reach the pinnacle of F1.

A maximum grid of 30 cars will be accepted, with the championship planned to run between nine and 10 events, with two races per event. F3 cars will feature the latest FIA safety, including the Halo frontal protection device, as well as increased chassis strength and increased cockpit rim height.

"We are pleased to have been entrusted with the organization of the FIA Formula 3 Championship as from 2019," F1 managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn said. "The Grand Prix weekends will also feature another step on the FIA's racing ladder, in which the best young drivers from national and regional categories will be able to race on the greatest and most prestigious race tracks of the world."

Last year, the former GP2 format — a traditional stepping stone into F1 — was renamed F2 to bring the series more in line with F1.

By Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press