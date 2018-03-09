Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan says baseball was first love

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Hulkamania could've run wild on a baseball diamond if it weren't for a stinking injury, brother.

Hulk Hogan said Friday the national pastime was his favourite sport growing up but he turned to wrestling after suffering a broken arm.

"I played full-time baseball until my final year of high school. I pitched and played third base," Hogan said before the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates in a spring training game on Friday. "I broke my arm playing third base. It was the best thing that ever happened to me because I segued into wrestling. I was a huge wrestling fan, too. Once my arm wasn't what it was, I was chasing the wrestling dream around and it finally happened but baseball was the first love."

Hogan said he got hurt when he threw underhanded to first base after charging a slow grounder.