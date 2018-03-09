Stars C Martin Hanzal set for season-ending back surgery

Dallas Stars centre Martin Hanzal is set for back surgery that will end his injury-plagued season.

General manager Jim Nill said Friday the expected recovery time is six to seven months.

Hanzal, who signed a $14.25 million, three-year contract on the first day of free agency in July, missed almost all of training camp and the preseason with an ankle injury. The 31-year-old Czech then missed 29 games with a variety of injuries, including the back.

Nill said the back injury occurred in late November, and Hanzal had three injections to try to play through the pain. When Hanzal reached a point that he couldn't play, he opted for spinal fusion surgery.