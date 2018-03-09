McKnight, Harper lift Arkansas-Pine Bluff to SWAC title game

HOUSTON — Martaveous McKnight and Travon Harper combined for 51 points and top-seeded Arkansas-Pine Bluff shot 55 per cent and defeated No. 4 seed Southern 71-65 in a Southwest Athletic Conference semifinal on Friday.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (14-20) will face either Prairie View A&M, the No. 2 seed, or third-seeded Texas Southern in Saturday's championship.

McKnight scored five points in a 7-1 surge as the Golden Lions opened a 59-57 lead and sealed off Southern by making 5 of 6 at the free-throw line.

McKnight, the SWAC Player of the Year, hit 10 of 15 shots from the floor, 7 of 9 at the line, and scored 28 points with eight rebounds. Harper scored 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting and was also 7 of 9 at the free-throw line. The duo took 28 of the Golden Lions 44 shots and had 18 of the team's 24 baskets.