Gastineau pleads for Goodell to help him, ailing NFL players

NEW YORK — Former New York Jets star Mark Gastineau made an emotional plea to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to help former players like him who are dealing with football-related health issues.

During a radio interview on 710 WOR Radio in New York on Thursday night, Gastineau says that he wants ailing players to be "treated right" by the NFL. The 61-year-old Gastineau announced last year that he was diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, and believes the conditions are the result of brain trauma from playing in the NFL for 10 seasons.

Gastineau says Goodell told him when they talked over a year ago that he should let him know if he needs anything. The former sack-dancing star began to cry during the interview with host Pete McCarthy when he spoke of his daily struggles to get out of bed and remember names.

