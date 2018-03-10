Crowder has season-high 22, Jazz beat Grizzlies 95-78

"If anything, this reinforces my values in basketball and what I believe in and how important it is to winning," Grizzlies centre Marc Gasol said. "I'm frustrated, not just because of myself, but I'm frustrated for what the situation of the team is."

Memphis lost track of the Jazz when Utah went on a 14-2 run over the final 6 minutes of the second quarter. That helped Utah carry a 50-38 lead into the break. Utah didn't trail in the second half and was never in any real danger of losing the lead after a short opening burst by Memphis to open the second half.

Once the Jazz stemmed that rally, the advantage never dropped below eight points.

"We had to grind it out. We had to find a way to win," Favors said. "Find a way to get stops and we did."

TIP-INS

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, who was held to nine points in a Feb. 7 game against Memphis, managed 12 points Friday. He entered the game averaging 23.2 points in 11 games since the Feb. 7 single-digit effort. "Donovan has to play better," Snyder said. "He had a few decisions he can improve on, and he will."... Rudy Gobert, who entered the game averaging 21.5 points and 14.8 rebounds over the winning streak, had four points and 10 rebounds.

Grizzlies: Have held the Jazz under 100 points in all of the last 28 meetings between the teams. ... Gasol had nine points and 11 rebounds. ... Grizzlies are now winless in 16 games this season without Tyreke Evans. Evans missed his eighth straight game with a right rib injury.

NEVER LIKE THIS BEFORE

With the 16th straight loss, the Grizzlies have the longest losing streak in the history of pro basketball in Memphis. The 15 losses before Friday night matched the longest skid by the Memphis Tams of the old American Basketball Association, who lost 15 straight during the 1972-73 season.

BIG NIGHT FROM OUTSIDE

Crowder converted 6 of 11 from 3-point range, a career best in 3-pointers made and attempted. "I thought (Crowder) could have had even more of them," Snyder said. "There were a couple of times he was in the open and we missed him." The Jazz finished the night 13 of 32 from outside the arc.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Face the Pelicans in New Orleans on Sunday.

Grizzlies: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Clay Bailey, The Associated Press