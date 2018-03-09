Montana escapes with OT win over Northern Colorado

RENO, Nev. — Bobby Moorehead had a game-tying 3 near the end of the second half and hit a key free throw late in overtime to help top-seeded Montana escape No. 5 seed Northern Colorado 91-89 in the Big Sky Tournament semifinals on Friday night.

The Grizzlies (25-7) will face the winner of No. 3 seed Eastern Washington and 10th-seeded Southern Utah in the championship on Saturday.

Montana led the entire way in the extra period, taking their largest lead of the game 87-82. Moorehead was fouled on a putback and split a pair of free throws that made it a two-possession game at 90-86 with 17.3 seconds to go.

Montana trailed most of the game and needed to erase a six-point deficit with 1:06 left in the second half after Jonah Radebaugh's free throws made it 80-74.