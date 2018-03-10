Grand Canyon beats Utah Valley, advances to WAC final

LAS VEGAS — Joshua Braun and Alessandro Lever had 15 points each and third-seeded Grand Canyon overcame a second-half lapse to beat No. 2 seed Utah Valley 75-60 in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday night.

The Antelopes (22-10) advanced to Saturday's championship to face the winner of No. 1 seed New Mexico State and fourth-seeded Seattle.

Grand Canyon opened to a 27-9 lead and went into halftime up 41-27.

Utah Valley (22-10) went on a 16-3 run early in the second half to cut the deficit to 51-47 but got no closer. Grand Canyon had a 6-1 run to get the lead back to double digits with three minutes to go and made 11 of 14 free throws in the final 90 seconds to seal it.