Blazers beat Warriors 125-108 for 9th straight victory

PORTLAND, Ore. — CJ McCollum scored 30 points, Damian Lillard added 28 and the Portland Trail Blazers won their ninth straight game with a 125-108 victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

The Warriors had won seven in a row but didn't have Stephen Curry, Jordan Bell and Andre Iguodala, who were all out with injuries. Kevin Durant led Golden State with 40 points.

Portland has its longest winning streak since also winning nine straight in 2014. The Blazers' streak started when they beat Golden State 123-117 at the Moda Center on Feb. 14, the last game before the All-Star break.

McCollum hit a 3-pointer to give the Blazers a 101 -93 lead with 7:20 left. McCollum added another 3 before Durant got one. Klay Thompson had a layup but Lillard answered with another 3 to make it 107-98.

Lillard's 3-pointer extended the lead to 115-103 with 2:40 to go and the Warriors could not catch up. Portland had seven players in double figures.

Curry rolled his right ankle in the first quarter of the Warriors' 110-107 victory at home over San Antonio on Thursday night.

Curry missed 11 games in December with the sprained right ankle and injured it again last Friday at Atlanta. He did not travel to Portland and Quinn Cook started in his place.

Bell, who sprained his right ankle Tuesday against Brooklyn, will be out through the weekend and re-evaluated Tuesday. Iguodala was out with a left wrist sprain for the second straight game.

"We've got a deep team. That's one of the hallmarks of our group the last few years," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before the game. "We've played without Steph, I think probably 15 times this year, or so, and we've gotten to know the formula. We know what to do. It's a different game but we've got to defend and take care of the ball, play a really solid game against a team that's on fire."

Portland saw the return of Maurice Harkless, who missed three games with a left knee injury.