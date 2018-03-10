Staal scores again, Wild beat Canucks 5-2

VANCOUVER — For veteran Wild forward Matt Cullen, this is the time of year when he thrives.

Cullen had a goal and an assist Friday while Eric Staal scored the eventual winner as Minnesota defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 at Rogers Arena.

The 41-year-old Cullen, the oldest player currently in the NHL, has scored five of his 10 goals this season in the past 10 games. The Wild are currently headed for the playoffs where the former Pittsburgh Penguin has a chance to reach his third straight Stanley Cup final.

"I get excited about what lies in front when the games get big and everything becomes more magnified and more important," said Cullen. "That's why I still play, I do love this time of year."

Zach Parise, Marcus Foligno and Charlie Coyle, with an empty-net goal, also scored for the Wild (39-22-7), who have won three straight and eight of their past 10. Minnesota leads the Dallas Stars by three points for third in the Central Division and trail Winnipeg by six points for second.

Staal's winner came when he was tied up in the crease with Troy Stecher and a Mikael Granlund wrist shot from a hard angle bounced off his stick in. It's been that kind of run for Staal, who's up to 37 goals on the season with 11 in his last nine games. The red-hot centre is only three behind Washington's Alex Ovechkin for the league lead in goals.

"A lot of people say look how lucky he is but in the end it's not luck, the good players do that," said Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau.

For the Canucks, the loss wrapped up a tough five-game home stand (1-2-2) that saw the loss of star player Brock Boeser to injury (back) and a poor effort against Arizona in their last game.

"It's not hard to have a better effort than we had last game. That was terrible," said Michael Del Zotto, who scored the game's first goal 53 seconds in. "We talked about it all year, we preach consistently and our effort and compete level has to be there every night."

Jussi Jokinen scored in his second straight game for the Canucks (25-34-9), Anders Nilsson got the start and finished with 31 saves.