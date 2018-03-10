WHL Roundup: Raiders extend win streak

---

WHEAT KINGS 6 BRONCOS 3

BRANDON, Man. — Evan Weinger had a hat trick as the Wheat Kings doubled up Swift Current.

Ty Lewis, Cole Reinhardt and Linden McCorrister also scored while Logan Thompson made 21 saves for Brandon (36-26-5).

Kaden Elder, Beck Malenstyn and Tyler Steenbergen supplied the offence for the Broncos (47-15-6). Stuart Skinner made 27 saves in defeat.

---

REBELS 4 HURRICANES 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Mason McCarty scored twice and Riley Lamb made 26 saves as Red Deer dealt the Hurricanes their fourth straight loss.

Brandon Hagel and Kristian Reichel also scored for the Rebels (25-30-13), with Hagel tacking on two assists.

Calen Addison kept Lethbridge (32-29-6) form being shut out. Logan Flodell stopped 22-of-25 shots in a losing cause.

---

PATS 2 ICE 1 (OT)

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Sam Steel scored his second of the night 31 seconds into overtime to lift Regina over Kootenay.

Max Paddock turned aside 19 shots for the Pats (37-25-6), who have won four in a row.

Duncan McGovern's 32-save outing wasn't enough for the Ice (25-38-5) to avoid their ninth straight loss.

---

TIGERS 6 OIL KINGS 4

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Josh Williams scored the winner at 13:33 of the third period and David Quenneville had four assists as the Tigers toppled Edmonton.

Mark Rassell, Ryan Chyzowski, Elijah Brown, Jaeger White and James Hamblin also scored for Medicine Hat (35-25-8). Michael Bullion made 27 saves for the win.

David Kope, Ethan Cap, Colton Kehler and Conner McDonald scored for the Oil Kings (19-41-8). Todd Scott stopped 24-of-30 shots in a losing effort.

---

ROCKETS 4 BLAZERS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Brodan Salmond turned aside 36 shots as Kelowna doubled up the Blazers to snap a five-game slide.

Dillon Dube, Marek Skvrne, Carsen Twarynski and Kole Lind supplied the goals for the Rockets (39-22-7).

Orrin Centazzo and Nolan Kneen found the back of the net for Kamloops (29-34-5). Dylan Ferguson made 34 saves in defeat.

---

AMERICANS 6 GIANTS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Sasha Mutala scored twice and Morgan Geekie had a goal and two helpers as Tri-City downed Vancouver to halt a four-game losing streak.

Jordan Topping, Nolan Yaremko and Juuso Valimaki also scored for the Americans (33-24-9), who got 27 saves from Patrick Dea.

Ty Ronning and Dylan Plouffe scored for the Giants (34-24-9). David Tendeck made 34 saves in a losing cause.

---

ROYALS 4 COUGARS 3 (OT)

VICTORIA — Tanner Kaspick scored twice, including the winner at 2:39 of the extra period, as the Royals slipped past Prince George.

Dante Hannoun and Tyler Soy also scored for Victoria (38-25-6) while Griffen Outhouse combined with Dean McNabb for 35 saves.

Reid Perepeluk, Rhett Rhinehart and Josh Maser scored for the Cougars (23-36-9), losers of four straight. Tavis Grant made 39 saves in defeat.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 CHIEFS 2

KENT, Wash. — Zack Andrusiak and Austin Strand had a pair of goals apiece as Seattle doubled up Spokane.

Nolan Volcan had three assists while Liam Hughes turned away 25 shots for the Thunderbirds (32-25-10).

Filip Kral and Riley Woods replied for the Chiefs (39-23-5). Donovan Buskey had 18 saves in a losing cause.

---

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

By The Canadian Press