Waterdown's Lauren Wildfang aiming for NCAA Frozen Four

However, she said qualifying for the NCAA tournament and being ranked third in the country was exciting for her and classmates.

“It was really exciting moment for our program and our school,” she said. “We had only won seven games our freshman year, so to actually be at 31 wins this season, two back-to-back 22-win seasons, and to finally get where we want to go?

“It was a moment of realization that we had made of our dreams come true.”

However, she said the team has to focus on what lies ahead of them.

“We’re not a finished product yet,” she said. “We still have, hopefully, three games left.

“We’re just honestly focusing on trying to get better and what we need to do to win.”

Wildfang said to move on to the Frozen Four, the Raiders will need to focus on their game plan.

“The way that we forecheck, our energy on and off the ice,” she said. “Ultimately, putting the puck in the net and doing the little things that make our team what it is.”

The educational studies major, who has recorded six goals and 23 assists to go along with a plus-22 rating in 37 games with New York state-based school, said her senior season has gone very well.

“I think it’s been a really good season,” she said. “Probably the best one yet in every category of playing a team sport.”

She noted while the Raiders have had a very successful season in terms of wins and losses, Wildfang added the team atmosphere has been special.

“It’s east to get caught up in the individual numbers,” she said. “But this year it’s been so easy to not caught up in the goals and the assists.

“We have so much depth on our team that it just kind of allows us to play free and do our role out there.”

From a personal standpoint, Wildfang who describes herself as an offensive defenceman, said she’s felt good on the ice.

“It’s hard not to feel good when you have the group that you have around you supporting you,” she said. “Our coaching staff … and our teammates, we’re all encouraging each other to get better each day.”

Over four years at Colgate, Wildfang has recorded 17 goals and 71 points in 123 games, making her the highest scoring defenceman in school history.

She battled injury problems in her freshman season, with a concussion she suffered before her career the season limiting her to only 21 games.

While she was mostly in a support role as a freshman, since her freshman season she’s played in all situations – which is partly why she picked Colgate.

“I wanted to jump in and be in a big role,” she said, adding that’s continued over her junior and senior seasons.

Colgate head coach Greg Fargo said Wildfang is one of the premier defenceman in the NCAA.

“Her play is second-to-none,” he said, noting she’s the program’s all-time leading scorer for defencemen. “Which I think speaks volumes about her, because she’s in some good company there.”

He added more than what she brings on the ice, Wildfang is a leader in the room.

“She’s been one of the driving forces that have helped turn our program around over the past four years,” he said. “In many ways, she’s been a leader since she got here and has evolved in that role to get to this point.

“As a coach any kind of situation pops up, you feel good that Lauren Wildfang is going over the boards.”

Fargo noted while Wildfang has gone through some tough stretches with injury over her four years at Colgate, she’s incredibly determined.

“As a coach and someone being around her every day, it’s just fun to sit back and see her do what she loves to do,” he said. “She’s having a blast.”

While Wildfang doesn’t want to look past the Northeastern game, she said it would be amazing if Colgate could qualify for the Frozen Four, which will be held March 16-18 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“That’s the end goal,” she said, adding it would also be something the Colgate program has never done before. “There is a bit of pressure that comes along with it, but I think that only makes it more exciting.

“We’re excited for the challenge.”

Wildfang added making the Frozen Four — not to mention winning an NCAA title – would be a great end to her career at Colgate.

“It would kind of end it on a perfect note,” she said. “I think we have a team that can really challenge a lot of teams out there and I’m excited for what the team has in store.”

