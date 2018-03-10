Gionta, Rick Nash help Bruins power past Chicago 7-4

Chicago had taken a 3-2 edge on Hayden's goal 6:37 into the second, but Boston tied it 10 seconds into a power play.

DeBrusk stickhandled around a pair of Blackhawks players before sending a pass over to Krejci, who one-timed a shot into the net.

The teams were tied at 2 after a first period that featured plenty of good scoring chances and a shot off a post by each club.

Boston went ahead 2-0 with two special teams' goals. Acciari fired the rebound of Kuraly's breakaway shot into the net 11:27 into the game. Krejci, positioned in the slot, one-timed DeBrusk's pass from the left corner over Berube's left shoulder.

But the Blackhawks scored twice in 29 seconds to tie it.

On the first, Gustafsson fired a slap shot from the left point that Toews tipped inside the right post past. Gustafsson fired a shot from nearly the identical spot that beat Rask to the same side, tying it at 14:56.

NOTES: Blackhawks forward Anthony Duclair had to be helped off the ice, favouring his right leg, after a centre-ice collision with Marchand in the opening period. He was helped down the runway to the locker room and didn't return. The Bruins' winger was called for interference on the play. . Chicago's Joel Quenneville coached his 1,608th game, moving him past Al Arbour for second most on the NHL's all-time list. . Boston backup goalie Anton Khudobin is expected to start the next game.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again in Chicago on Sunday with an 11:30 a.m. CT start.

By Ken Powtak, The Associated Press