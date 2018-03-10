Barcelona beats Malaga while Messi attends birth of son

MALAGA, Spain — Barcelona had no trouble handing 10-man Malaga another loss despite not counting on Lionel Messi, who missed the match to attend the birth of his third son on Saturday.

Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho scored in the 2-0 win for Barcelona before the hosts lost Samuel Garica to a direct red card for a rash studs-first tackle into the foot of Jordi Alba on the half-hour mark.

Barcelona said before the match that Messi would not travel with the team due to "personal reasons." The Argentina forward later announced his wife gave birth to a boy named Ciro.

His next match will be on Wednesday for the Champions League visit by Chelsea. Barcelona will look to make good on the 1-1 draw it earned in the away leg of their round-of-16 tie.

Barcelona remained unbeaten in the Spanish league through all 28 rounds and increased its lead to 11 points over Atletico Madrid, which hosts Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Suarez opened the scoring in the 15th minute moments after Malaga goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez did well to get low and frustrate Barcelona's first of many scoring chances.

But Jimenez could only watch when Alba's long cross met Suarez's run near the penalty spot, where the striker floated a header into the corner of the net.

That gave Suarez 21 goals, second in La Liga to Messi with 24.

Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, the two players Barcelona paid more than 300 million euros to sign this season, linked up to double the lead in the 28th.

Dembele used a quick cut back in the area to open a passing lane and slipped a ball to Coutinho, who completed the move with a skilful flick of the inside of his right boot to beat Jimenez.