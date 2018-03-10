Bolt d'Oro wins San Felipe after McKinzie disqualified

Baffert and McKinzie's connections were already in the winner's circle when they had to wait out the inquiry that lasted at least 10 minutes. When McKinzie was DQ'd, they cleared out and Bolt d'Oro's owner-trainer Mick Ruis and his group moved in to begin a soggy celebration.

"I wasn't even thinking about the inquiry the whole time," Ruis said. "I was just so proud of Bolt, and if he got moved up, he did. This wasn't the race we were really pointing for. We want to go to the Santa Anita Derby, but getting moved up is awesome."

Bolt d'Oro earned 50 points in the system used by Churchill Downs to determine the 20-horse field for the Kentucky Derby. That moves the colt to the top of the standings with a total of 64 points. McKinzie earned 20 points and is sixth with 40 points.

The winner ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.71.

Sent off at 6-5 odds, Bolt d'Oro paid $4.40, $2.60 and $2.20. The colt's only loss came in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last year at Del Mar.

McKinzie returned $2.40 and $2.10 in his first loss, while Kanthaka was another 6 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $2.60 to show.

Peace was fourth, followed by Ayacara, Aquila and Lombo.

Bolt d'Oro and McKinzie were expected to renew their budding rivalry in the Santa Anita Derby on April 7.

In other races:

— Drayden Van Dyke guided City of Light to a 1 1/2-length victory in the $400,000 Triple Bend Stakes for his fourth consecutive victory on the card.

Van Dyke teamed with Baffert to win the day's first two races with Call West and McKale. Van Dyke won the third aboard 7-2 favourite Well Developed.

"When you get on a roll like this, it gets your spirits up and it puts you in a good mood," said Van Dyke, who won the Eclipse Award as the nation's top apprentice jockey in 2014.

Trained by Michael McCarthy, City of Light ran seven furlongs in 1:21.35 and paid $4, $2.80 and $2.10 as the even-money favourite in the Grade 1 race.

The 4-year-old bay colt won the Grade 1 Malibu Stakes on opening day at Santa Anita on Dec. 26 over the same distance.

Bobby Abu Dhabi returned $5.60 and $2.80, while Edwards Going Left paid $2.20 to show.

— Bowies Hero scored a half-length upset in the $400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile.

Ridden by Corey Nakatani, Bowies Hero ran a mile on a firm turf course in 1:33.61. The winner paid $18.60, $8.40 and $7.40 for trainer Phil D'Amato.

World Approval, the 1-2 favourite, finished fifth in the eight-horse field for the Grade 1 race, ending his four-race win streak.

Next Shares returned $15.20 and $10.40, while Channel Maker was another half-length back in third and paid $6.40 to show.

By Beth Harris, The Associated Press