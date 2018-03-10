After slow free agent market, Moustakas re-signs with Royals

Moustakas said with the regular season approaching, spring training winding down and the urge to play this season had "a lot" to do with his signing.

"I've sit for quite some time this spring training," he said.

Moore was happy to close the deal.

"Our fans are ecstatic that Moose is going to be back," Moore said. "We just can't wait to get to work together again to get going on the 2018 season. Anytime you add a talent like Mike Moustakas it helps. We simply don't go to back-to-back World Series and win a world championship without his contributions, without his ability to make plays."

Boras, who attended the press conference, was not so happy with the contract.

"Across the board, Moose dotted all the I's and T's of what excellence is in his performance," Boras said. "When you have a system that delays recognition of that and demand for that, you know and you have inherent notice that the flag's been raised. We've got to adjust that."

Right-handed starter Ian Kennedy, another Boras client, welcomed Moustakas back into the clubhouse.

"I know he was expecting a big, long contract," pitcher Ian Kennedy said. "I'm excited that we get to have him back for another year. It happened to work out that we have him for another year.

"Hopefully he can do the same thing he did last year and enter the off-season where he can have a big, long contract. But selfishly, I'm happy he's back here. Moose is such a fun personality to have around. He's such a talented hitter, that he's a great presence to have in our lineup, especially from the left side."

Moustakas called it a "blessing in disguise" he missed the first part of spring training with the birth of his son, Michael Carter, last week.

A roster spot on the Royals opened up Saturday when outfielder Jorge Bonifacio was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

By The Associated Press