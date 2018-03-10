Blues hand Kings worst defeat of season, 7-2

LOS ANGELES — The struggling St. Louis Blues got goals from seven players and routed the Los Angeles Kings 7-2 on Saturday, handing them their worst defeat of the season.

Robert Bortuzzo, Colton Parayko, Alex Pietrangelo, Ivan Barbashev, Vladimir Tarasenko, Kyle Brodziak and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues, who had lost nine of 10. Jake Allen made 40 saves.

The loss left Los Angeles one point back of Colorado for the second Western Conference wild card, and two points ahead of St. Louis. The Kings had not lost by more than four goals all season.

Drew Doughty and Dustin Brown scored for the Kings. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves before he was pulled after the second period. Jack Campbell stopped 14 of 17 shots in the third.