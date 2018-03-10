Grizzlies drop 17th straight as Mavericks roll to 114-80 win

DALLAS — Harrison Barnes scored 25 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat Memphis 114-80 on Saturday night, extending the Grizzlies' losing streak to 17 games.

The Grizzlies (18-48), who have the longest losing streak in the NBA this season and the league's worst record, trailed by 26 points after shooting 26 per cent in the first half and didn't lead after the 9:20 mark of the first quarter.

The only longer losing streaks in franchise history were skids of 23 and 19 games in the expansion season of 1995-96 in Vancouver. It's the longest losing streak in Memphis pro basketball history.

The Mavericks (21-45), also among the NBA's worst teams, allowed their fewest points in any half this season while building a 56-30 halftime lead on the way to their largest margin of victory this season. Barnes had 14 points in the first half, 10 of them on 11 free throws.

J.J. Barea scored 20 for Dallas, and Doug McDermott also had 20 for his highest total since coming to the Mavericks at the trading deadline.

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 17 points, and JaMychal Green had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: F Chandler Parsons still gets booed every time he touches the ball in Dallas. He took a maximum offer from the Grizzlies in the summer of 2016 coming off his second knee injury in as many seasons with the Mavericks, who hoped to sign him for less. Parsons scored nine points in 15 minutes. ... The road losing streak is at 14 games. Memphis hasn't won away from home in 2018.

Mavericks: F Dorian Finney-Smith played for the first time since Nov. 12, had seven points in 18 minutes. He missed 51 straight games with left knee quadriceps tendinitis and has missed 57 games overall. ... C Salah Mejri limped to the locker room grabbing his right leg in the first quarter after the leg got caught under Memphis C Deyonta Davis as both went to the floor. He didn't return, with the injury listed as a right hamstring strain.

TAKE IT EASY