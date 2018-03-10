Benesch, Wardle lead Mammoth over Roughnecks

DENVER — Ryan Benesch scored one goal and set up for more and Chris Wardle struck twice to lead the Colorado Mammoth to an 8-7 win over the Calgary Roughnecks on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Zack Greer had a goal and two assists and Brad Self, Stephen Keogh, Eli McLaughlin and Joey Cupido also scored for Colorado (8-3).

Dane Dobbie led the Roughnecks (4-7) with two goals and two helpers and Wesley Berg scored twice with one assist. Curtis Dickson, Holden Cattoni and Mitch Wilde rounded out the offence.

Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward made 44 saves. Calgary's Christian Del Bianco stopped 42 shots.