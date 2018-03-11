Oscar Valdez wins decision in brutal bout with Scott Quigg

Valdez was taken to a hospital in nearby Torrance afterward. Quigg displayed heavy damage around his eyes in addition to his broken nose.

But "Oscar was laughing" on the way to the ambulance, Robles said. "He's a Mexican warrior. He's the epitome of an Aztec warrior."

Rain fell throughout the night across the Los Angeles area, but several hundred hearty fans stuck it out with help from cheap rain gear and beer. They were treated to another night of memorable fights at the outdoor ring that has hosted countless landmark bouts, albeit in California's usually pleasant evening weather.

Valdez had more pace than Quigg early, peppering him with shots in the first three rounds. Quigg found his stride and strength in the fourth round and again in the fifth, when he appeared to hurt Valdez seriously with a big right hook.

Blood began to drip from Valdez's mouth in the sixth round, likely related to the broken jaw. Robles didn't take Valdez's mouthpiece out of his mouth between rounds, trying to keep his jaw somewhat together.

"I don't know how to describe it, but his teeth are separated," Robles said. "Part of his jaw is (caved) in."

Quigg hurt Valdez in the 10th, and the Englishman landed a low blow on Valdez in the 11th. After Valdez shook off the pain, he rushed back from the stoppage with a heavy flurry that nearly floored Quigg.

Along with the miserable weather, the proceedings were dampened by Quigg's inability to make weight. Quigg came in at 128.8 pounds on Friday, a hefty 2.8 pounds over the limit.

Quigg was fined 20 per cent of his $100,000 purse by the California commission, and he is likely to be required to make an additional payment to Valdez. Quigg had won three straight fights since his move to featherweight, but the Manchester-area native acknowledged he had badly botched his weight cut for his first fight in North America.

The former WBA super bantamweight champion also lost his chance to fight for a major title in his second weight class. Hearn laughed at online theories suggesting Quigg had missed weight on purpose to have extra strength.

"The only reason we took this fight was to try to win a world title," Hearn said. "It was a disaster for him to be too heavy."

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press