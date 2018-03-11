ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first race of the IndyCar season is off to a messy start on the streets of St. Petersburg.

There were two spins on the opening lap, and IndyCar reviewed three incidents in the first nine laps of Sunday's race. No drivers were penalized in the series of sloppy errors.

Will Power spun in the second turn as he raced rookie Robert Wickens for the lead. Although the Canadian is new to IndyCar, Wickens is a 28-year-old star who left the DTM touring series to race in the American open-wheel series.

Wickens is just the third driver since 1993 to win the pole in his series debut.