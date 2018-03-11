Williams rallies Nicholls women past SFA for first NCAA bid

KATY, Texas — The game started as expected.

The newcomer on the big stage couldn't hit anything and the team in its 21st Southland Conference title game running away.

That's not how it ended.

Tykeria Williams scored all 17 of her points in the second half, including the clinching free throw with four seconds left, and Nicholls rallied to shock Stephen F. Austin 69-65 on Sunday for the Colonels' first Southland Conference Tournament championship and NCAA Tournament berth.

The fourth-seeded Colonels (19-13), who knocked off top-seeded Lamar on Saturday, trailed the second-seeded Ladyjacks (25-6) by 14 just 5 1/2 minutes into the game. They didn't take their first lead until Marina Lilly made two free throws with 8:06 to play.

Lamar was 17-1 in league play, Stephen F. Austin 16-2 and the Colonels, who never played in the title game before and were picked ninth in the preseason poll, were 11-7.

"This was a complete buy-in from this team," Nicholls coach DoBee Plaisance said. "They're my warriors."

Stevie Parker quickly put SFA back on top but Williams answered with two free throws. The Ladyjacks regained the lead with a Taylor Jackson 3-pointer but Cassidy Barrios, who led Nicholls with 22 points, tied it with two free throws. That started an 8-0 run for a 66-60 lead when Lilly made two foul shots with 3 1/2 minutes to play.

Riley Harvey hit a 3 and followed with a layup as SFA pulled within 66-65 but the Ladyjacks missed two shots and had two turnovers after that.

Tia Charles fed Airi Hamilton for a layup with 29.8 seconds left, making it 68-65. SFA had two good looks at 3s and still had the ball with 4.8 seconds left. However, the Ladyjacks lost the ball on a five-second inbounds violation, allowing Williams to ice the game.