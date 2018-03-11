Saint Francis tops Robert Morris 66-56 for NEC title

LORETTO, Pa. — Northeastern Conference Player of the Year Jessica Kovatch poured in 29 points and Saint Francis locked up its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011 with a 66-56 victory over Robert Morris in the NEC championship on Sunday.

Kovatch shrugged off six turnovers and a tweaked left ankle early in the fourth quarter to push the top-seeded Red Flash (24-9) past the second-seeded Colonials (25-7). Caitlyn Kroll added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Saint Francis, which pulled away over the final 15 minutes after Robert Morris briefly moved In front.

Jocelynne Jones led Robert Morris with a career-high 21 points and Mikalah Mulrain and Megan Smith added 10 points each but the Colonials shot just 34 per cent (22 for 65) and made just two baskets during a 10-minute stretch spanning the third and fourth quarters as Saint Francis slowly took control.

The Red Flash, who blew out the Colonials at DeGol Arena five weeks ago, appeared ready to go it again early. Kovatch drilled a stepback 3-pointer and then added a 28-footer as Saint Francis sprinted to a 13-2 lead. Robert Morris slowly fought its way back into things, tying it up at halftime thanks in large part to freshman guard Nina Augustin.

The 5-foot-6 Augustin hounded the 5-9 Kovatch, picking up the NEC's all-time leader in 3-pointers made at halfcourt and disrupting the Red Flash's offensive flow in the process. The harassment allowed Robert Morris to climb back into the game and a pair of 3-pointers by Jones allowed the Colonials to pull in front 40-39 with 5:07 to go in the third.

Saint Francis stopped settling for jump shots and started driving to the basket, allowed the Red Flash to get to the line, where they were the top-shooting team in the NEC. Saint Francis slowly crept in front and kept its composure when Kovatch briefly went to the bench after twisting her left ankle.

Robert Morris was only able to trim two points off its 10-point deficit when Kovatch returned after taking a 2-minute break. If the ankle was bothering her, it hardly showed. Kovatch hit a pair of free throws to restore the Red Flash's double-digit edge then responded with a steal and a layup as Saint Francis made its record 17th trip to the conference championship turn into its 12th all-time trip to the NCAAs.

Kovatch scored a tournament record 103 points in three games and was named tournament MVP.

BIG PICTURE

Robert Morris: The Colonials lose four seniors but in freshmen Augustin, Megan Callahan and Honoka Ikematsu won't lack for options in the backcourt next season.