De Villiers keeping it simple after successful test return

Being so good also meant that South Africa at times wanted him to play all formats of the game, be captain of the team, keep wicket and, of course, be the top batsman that he is.

So he decided to step back for a little while.

It's not that he fell out of love with test cricket, de Villiers said, but rather fell out of love with the amount he was playing. No longer the 20-year-old making his debut for South Africa, he's a 34-year-old husband and father of two boys.

"I've never lost my love for the game," he said. "I was just tired of playing. I was just flat, physically, mentally. Quite a few other factors. I became a dad at the same time, all of a sudden two boys are around and I've got a family.

"There was just a lot that was going on in my life and I felt like I needed to breathe a little bit. I won't say I lost my love for the game. I think that showed today. I've always loved playing."

With time, the dyed blonde hair has gone, replaced by a more mature short back and sides. The trademark toothy grin remains, as do the marketable, flashing strokes all around the wicket.

De Villiers still felt he had to prove himself again.

"You're always just a couple of innings away from people saying, 'Hold on, is he still good enough?'" he said. "Those kinds of things were in my mind. I was very motivated to prove to everyone that I can still play the game."

He can definitely still play. Happily for the game, the temporary break from test cricket has produced a rejuvenated de Villiers who is ready for a little more. But even AB can't bat time back over the bowler's head and, at 34, his permanent break with all cricket isn't too far away now.

