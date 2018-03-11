Kansas is No. 1 in Midwest Region featuring all-time greats

Some things to know about the Midwest Region:

STAR POWER

Some of the biggest names in college basketball are in the region. Headliners include Big 12 player of the year Devonte Graham of Kansas, Big 12 freshman of the year and national scoring and assist leader Trae Young of Oklahoma, ACC player of the year and rookie of the year Marvin Bagley III, Grayson Allen of Duke and Miles Bridges of Michigan State.

AUBURN DROUGHT ENDS

Auburn, fresh from its first Southeastern Conference regular-season title since 1999, ended a 15-year NCAA Tournament drought. The Tigers earned a No. 4 seed after playing all season without top post players Danjel Purifoy and Austin Wiley. Both were entangled in the federal investigation into college basketball that cost coach Bruce Pearl his top assistant.

Auburn won just two of its final four games after losing the SEC's top shot blocker, Anfernee McLemore, to an ankle injury.

"There's no team in this tournament that is more prepared than Auburn as far as everything we've gone through," Pearl said. "All the adversity that we've gone through. All the challenges that we've gone through. The quality of competition. This team's prepared. Are we good enough at this time, with eight guys, to pull it off? That's why we play the games."

CAREFUL, SPARTANS

History suggests that a Michigan State-Duke matchup in Omaha would be bad news for the Spartans. The Blue Devils have won 12 of 14 matchups against Michigan State, including an 88-81 victory early this season in a meeting of the top two teams in The Associated Press poll. If the Spartans can get to the regional final, they may face a Kansas team that beat them by 20 points in the second round last year.

NAMES TO KNOW

Kansas freshman Silvio De Sousa, who joined the team at midseason, had 16 points on 8-for-8 shooting and 10 rebounds in the Big 12 title game against West Virginia. De Sousa emerged as a replacement for 7-footer Udoka Azubuike, who missed the Big 12 tournament with a knee injury. ... New Mexico State's Jemerrio Jones was named the Western Athletic Conference Tournament MVP after averaging 18.3 rebounds and 12.3 points. His season average of 13.0 rebounds leads the nation. ... Charleston guard Joe Chealey averages 17 points and 3.7 assists per game.

QUOTE TO NOTE

"If Michigan State and Duke both play well, they would be two of the heaviest favourites to win the national championship." — Self.

AP Sports Writers Dave Skretta in Lawrence, Kansas, and John Zenor in Auburn, Alabama, contributed to this report.

