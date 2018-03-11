Xavier gets No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament West Region

The Tar Heels, the No. 2 seed in the West, will face No. 15 seed Lipscomb in Charlotte on Thursday despite losing 10 games.

North Carolina opened last year's NCAA Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, on the way to the national title and played its first two games in Raleigh in 2016. The Tar Heels are 33-1 in NCAA Tournament games in their home state, the only loss coming in 1979.

North Carolina (25-10), No. 12 in the AP Top 25, tied for third during the ACC regular season at 11-7 and won nine of 11 before losing to top-ranked Virginia in Saturday's ACC title game.

POTENTIAL UPSETS: The West Region has three games that will be popular upset picks.

One comes in Charlotte on Thursday, when No. 10 Providence faces No. 7 Texas A&M. The Friars (23-10) had one of the conference-tournament season's biggest upsets, taking down Xavier in overtime of the Big East semifinals. The Aggies (20-12) have been inconsistent this season, matching the program's highest ranking by reaching No. 5 in the AP Top 25 before going 9-9 through the SEC.

No. 5 seed Ohio State could have its hands full with No. 12 South Dakota State in Boise.

Due to the early start of the Big Ten tournament this season, the Buckeyes (24-8) will have a 12-day gap between games before facing the Summit League-champion Jackrabbits. Ohio State also must find a way to stop South Dakota State's 6-foot-9 forward Mike Daum, the conference player of the year after averaging 23.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Also keep an eye on No. 6 Houston and No. 11 San Diego State in Wichita, Kansas. The Aztecs had some struggles earlier in the season but will carry a nine-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament after beating New Mexico in the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Houston, No. 21 in the AP Top 25, knocked off Wichita State before losing to Cincinnati by one in the American Athletic Conference title game Sunday.

ZAGS IN BOISE: Gonzaga will have a short trip for its opening game as it tries to get back to the national title game.

The Zags are the No. 4 seed in the West and will open at UNC-Greensboro on Thursday in Boise.

Gonzaga lost key players from last year's national runner-up team, but won the West Coast Conference regular-season title for the 18th time in 19 seasons and crushed BYU to win its sixth straight conference tournament title.

Expect to see a few Zags fans in Boise.

___

By John Marshall, The Associated Press