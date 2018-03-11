Jokic notches triple-double, Nuggets cruise by Kings 130-104

"Jokic, man, he's special," Randolph said. "He's a future All-Star."

Everything went smoothly for the Nuggets before Millsap and Jokic were dinged up in a collision midway through the third quarter. Millsap's head banged into the chin of Jokic when they were covering Randolph. They remained in the game.

"You can't tell by my hair, but I have a nice lump under there," Millsap said. "I thought (Jokic) was going to bleed after that. He's got a strong chin. He can take a punch."

Buddy Hield scored 18 points, while former Nuggets player Kosta Koufos chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings.

"Either you're going to hit people or you're going to be hit," Kings coach Dave Joerger said. "We got hit and they just kept going."

TIP-INS

Kings: F Skal Labissiere missed the game with a bruised left hip. ... C Willie Cauley-Stein and G De'Aaron Fox returned to the lineup after missing time with back ailments. Both Cauley-Stein and Fox scored 12 points.

Nuggets: F Juancho Hernangomez was inactive with F Wilson Chandler back on the court after missing a game with hip soreness. Chandler had 16 points. ... The Nuggets had a season-high 26 turnovers in a loss at Sacramento on Jan. 6. This time, Denver turned the ball over just eight times. ... G Jamal Murray added 20 points.

FIERY EMOTION

Malone spoke with Murray after the guard got under the skin of Los Angeles coach Luke Walton and the Lakers with his late-game trash talk in a 125-116 win Friday.

"Jamal plays with emotion," Malone said. "I didn't have any issues with Jamal's play or antics out there."

THAT'S IT?

Murray was surprised that Jokic has just seven triple-doubles this season.

"It seems like he has like 20 at this point," Murray said.

DRESSED FOR SUCCESS

Passing by Murray's interview, veteran Richard Jefferson couldn't help but comment on a well-dressed Murray.

"This is a prime example of what Deion Sanders once said: 'When you dress good, you feel good. When you feel good, you play good. When you play good, they pay good,'" Jefferson said, laughing, as he exited the locker room.

UP NEXT

Kings: Finish a two-game trip at Oklahoma City on Monday. The Kings are 4-9 on the second night of a back-to-back this season.

Nuggets: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. It could be testy, given Murray's verbal sparring coming three months after he dribbled around Lonzo Ball in the waning seconds of a win in December.

By Pat Graham, The Associated Press